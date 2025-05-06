Crystal Apple winners recognized Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

JOHN DAY — Five school employees in Grant County were the recipients of the 2025 Crystal Apple Awards during a ceremony May 2 at Trowbridge Pavilion in John Day.

The Crystal Apple Award honors outstanding school employees for leadership, innovation and implementing best practices in education in the classroom, across school districts and within the community.

The Grant County Education Service District, in partnership with the county’s five school districts and the Eastern Oregon Regional Educator Network, held the awards.

This year’s awards included six certified nominees and three classified nominees — the highest number of candidates in the award’s history, according to Grant County ESD Superintendent Robert Waltenberg.

Matt Jones of Grant Union Junior-Senior High School received the 2025 Crystal Apple Award for certified staff. Kristi Emerson of the Monument School District received the award for classified staff.

Monument Superintendent Laura Thomas said Emerson, a Monument graduate, has held numerous roles during more than 20 years with the district, including preschool staff member, SMART reader coordinator, coach, assistant cook, head cook, bus driver, custodial maintenance and athletic director. Thomas said Emerson holds five of those roles.

“She has a unique ability to be incredibly versatile and excel in all of those roles at the same time,” Thomas read from Emerson’s award letter. “This really just highlights her unwavering dedication to the district, both students and staff.”

Grant School District Superintendent Mark Witty said Jones has positively impacted many current and former students. During the ceremony, Witty asked attendees to stand if they had been influenced by Jones as a student or parent. Nearly half of the audience stood.

“He takes great care in fostering a learning environment,” Witty read from Jones’ award letter. “Mistakes are considered learning opportunities, and every student’s voice matters.”

For the first time, Crystal Apple Awards were also presented to novice educators — those in the early years of their teaching careers. Novice educator awards went to Paige Lamb of Grant Union, Teri Hamilton of Monument and Lauren Burnette of Long Creek.

Nominees for the Crystal Apple Award were submitted by peers, parents and community members who have been positively impacted by the nominees’ contributions.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misspelled names of some of the nominees and recipients. The Blue Mountain Eagle corrected those errors.