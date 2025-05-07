Blue Mountain Hospital District hires next CEO Published 9:30 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Hospital District has found its new CEO after sifting through 77 applications for the position.

The hospital district board and Interim CEO Margie Molitor on Monday, May 6, offered Misty Robertson the position of CEO — which she accepted. Robertson is the chief nursing and chief operations officer at St. Luke’s Nampa and St. Luke’s Fruitland medical centers in Idaho.

In an email alerting hospital staff of the hire, Molitor said Robertson began her leadership career as a director of emergency and critical care before moving on to chief nursing officer roles at critical access hospitals and larger hospitals.

“Throughout her career she has been very interested in and involved in improving quality, safety and the patient experience,” according to the email

Robinson and the board negotiated an annual salary of $335,000 with an additional $35,000 in incentives should she achieve certain performance goals. She also received a $40,000 relocation allowance and six-weeks of paid vacation per year.

Molitor said Robertson’s first day will be June 25. Molitor will stay on-site for one or two days to ensure there is a smooth transition and will then transition into an off-site advisory role for as long as is needed.

“I have found that once introductions are done and issues reviewed, the new CEO is ready to start making connections and getting to work without a shadow accompanying them,” she said.

In addition to the Blue Mountain Hospital, the Blue Mountain Hospital District operates Strawberry Wilderness Clinic, Blue Mountain Care Center and Blue Mountain Home Health and Hospice Agency.