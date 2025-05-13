John Day murder suspect appears in court Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

CANYON CITY — The man facing a murder charge for the brutal slaying of a woman in John Day appeared via video Monday, May 12, for status check at the Grant County Circuit Court.

The state has accused Gary Cavan, 42 of the slaying of his then girlfriend, Janelle Klaar, 41, of Lincoln City. Workers at the John Day Motel on Feb. 28 found Klaar’s body, triggering a manhunt that concluded with Cavan’s capture March 5 near the Sags Motel in Prairie City.

Cavan is on the hook for second-degree murder in relation to Klaar’s death. He remains in the Grant County jail without bail.

Cavan did not speak during the status check. Cavan has parted ways with his legal counsel, Katy Dunn, of Strawberry Mountain Law in Canyon City in favor of Portland-based attorney Jordan Willetts of Dice Willetts Law and another Portland-based attorney, Lynne Morgan. Tobias Tingleaf, a senior assistant attorney general with the Oregon Department of Justice, remains the case’s prosecutor.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Cavan faces three counts of first-degree burglary, a class A felony, one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, one count of third-degree theft, a class C misdemeanor and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

The state has accused Cavan of unlawfully entering Room 204 at the John Day Motel on two occasions with the intent to commit murder. The state alleges Cavan used or threatened to use a hammer, which law enforcement suspect is the murder weapon.

The second-degree burglary charge stems from a break-in at the Sags Motel, where Cavan was hiding until authorities caught him. The states also accused Cavan of stealing property worth less than $100, thus the misdemeanor theft charge.

Cavan’s next court date will be a release hearing set July 25 at 9 a.m.

Associates face hindering charges

Cavan’s mother, Mickie Lynn Turner, and her boyfriend, Richard Earl States, each face two Class C felony counts of hindering prosecution for allegedly helping Cavan flee and hide from authorities.

States had a plea hearing scheduled for May 12. State court records do not show an update on his case.

Turner pleaded not guilty to both charges of hindering prosecution. Court records show a jury trial is on the books for Oct. 1-3 in that case.