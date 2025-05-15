Grant County Seniors: May 14, 2025 Published 9:08 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

MONUMENT — Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected, and counted up the money. Jan Ensign filled out the paperwork. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Jody Graham of Spray was the lucky winner of the free meal ticket.

Our cooks, Terry Cade and Christy Howell, made us one of our comfort foods. We had spaghetti, garlic bread, boiled vegetables, a fresh green salad, mandarin orange slices, and Terry served a special dessert of maple bar donuts. We also had some leftover chocolate and vanilla cake from the EMT dinner . We all enjoyed ourselves and were quite satisfied. We thank our wonderful cooks for all their hard work and efforts!

We will have sewing on the second Wednesday, May 14th. We start at 9 a.m. and go till about 2 p.m. We will share a potluck lunch at noon. We have sewing machines available to borrow and we even have sergers. You can also just come to visit, crochet, knit, or whatever project you want to work on and join us.

My mama goats are done kidding! There was one day where three mama goats had babies. Two of them were first time mamas and so I was right there with them to make sure everything went well. have five bottle baby goats. I have to tell you all something: I think I have the best baby goat ever born to us over here at our place. My kids named her Emerald, we call her Emi for short. Oh my goodness, she is the sweetest goat ever! She is very attached to me, and follows me. Her mama, Izabelle, had Emi and her brother. Emi was very small and a little weak so Izzy favored the other and kind of kicked Emi to the curb, so I took her as my bottle baby.

Emi was a little stubborn at first, not wanting to take the bottle. I have learned over the years to let them get really hungry and then they will accept that nipple/bottle real fast! Emi is only about seven inches long and about six inches high. She is absolutely adorable and has the sweetest temperament. I have four more bottle babies that are a bit older than Emi and they are rambunctious little creatures, let me tell ya!

Their names are Lucky, Silver, Jade, and Ruby. Silver and Ruby are siblings. Their mama, Yuki, had four babies! Jade is from my bottle baby Shay Shay. Jade looks like her mama. Izabelle is related to Shay, they had the same mama. Shay is pretty friendly and so is Izzy. I guess that is why Emi is so sweet. I almost had her be a house goat! I seriously entertained the thought for a few minutes, because she seriously is that cute! LOL, I don’t think my hubby would have been very happy about that though! Ha.

John 17:3 And this is life eternal, that they may know Thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, Whom Thou hast sent.

PRAIRIE CITY — Well, hello spring. It’s so nice to see you back where you belong — ahem. I had been enjoying working out in the yard since I finally recovered from whatever it was I had. I only had one flower bed to go when it got too cold. And would you believe that exactly one month after contracting whatever it was, I got sick again? This time it was food poisoning, so I didn’t make it to dinner today and I really missed a good meal!! Drat and rats! But anyway, the meal was a pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw and fruit with peach crisp for dessert. Sounds lovely, doesn’t it? This meal was sponsored by Friends of Prairie City Seniors. Maybe Pam and Pam will do it again another day….

Our volunteers included Sharon, Mary, Carla, Gwynne, Teresa, Tom, and Pam. Ginger acknowledged that this coming Sunday is Mother’s Day so all the mothers got to go to the head of the line. And there were six spider plants on six different tables. One person from each table could take one plant home. Some early asparagus was brought in to be given away, also. Thanks to those who donated these goodies.

Tom led the flag salute and Carla asked for the blessing. The winner of the Free Meal was Dorothy Palmer.

Do you know how long America has been celebrating Mother’s Day? 117 years. Anna Jarvis of West Virginia was the driving force behind it. Seems like she lobbied her Congressman to make it a National Day. Of course, the candy and greeting card companies thought that was a good idea! I will tell you what every mother wishes her children would call her. I talked to my mother every morning at 7:30 for 40 years and I still miss the conversations.

Since I’ve been sidelined to the recliner this past week, I spent a lot of time with “Murder, She Wrote.” If you ever wondered what happened to all the old tv actors, look there. I’m so glad that the show gave them work. Of course, the most glaring thing that dates those old shows is no cell phones. If you didn’t have a nickel (or a dime, later), you were out of luck! That was when penny postcards were a nickel, too. (I found some penny postcards in the family’s memorabilia, so I put them in a scrapbook to prove that there really were penny postcards.)

Another thing to jog your memory when you see the old actors is what part they played in what show. I always wondered what happened to the deputy on In the Heat of the Night. Never saw him in any other show. . . That’s it for my brain today. Back to “Murder, She Wrote.”

Ecc. 3:15 Whatever is has already been, and what will be has been before; and

God will call the past to account.

