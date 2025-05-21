Grant County Seniors: May 21, 2025 Published 11:24 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 3

MONUMENT — Our greeters at the front table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected, and counted up the money. Jan Ensign filled out the paperwork. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. The blessed winner of the free meal ticket was David Stubblefield of Monument.

Our wonderful cooks, Terry Cade and Christy Howell, made us a new item to try out. We were served chicken wings, fresh green salad, french fries and peanut butter cookies for our dessert. I think it was a winner so hopefully they will serve it again. We thank our awesome cooks!

Jean Hammel donated a beautiful quilt that will be raffled off for the Buckaraoo in September. The tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5.

There is also another quilt that was made by Judy Harris that will be raffled off at the Spray Rodeo. This quilt was dedicated to the late Tate Holmes and the proceeds will be given to his widow, Dakota Holmes and their children. There will also be a gun raffle for up to $1,000. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20.

Julie Erickson thanked everyone who came and supported the EMTs at their dinner. The fundraising dinner and auctions brought in $13,000 that will go towards a cardiac defibrillator. We thank our EMT volunteers and we are so blessed to have EMTs that are here to help any who need medical assistance in our community.

So, all my bottle baby goats are doing very well. The other baby goats are all fine and getting super big. This year, for whatever reason, the Lord decided that He would give us more male baby goats than females. I have four times more males than females. These male goats are huge! I have been trying to milk my mama goats to feed my bottle babies and these male baby goats are pigs! I get just even a few drops at times because they are sucking up all their mama’s milk and barely leaving me anything to squeeze out.

Bucky was the first baby to be born this year and he is super fast, smart, and all muscle. I managed to catch him about a week ago and he is strong and there is no flab on that baby goat. He is huge and I barely can get any milk out from his mama. Puddles only had Bucky but Bucky is nursing on both her teats and I can’t get much milk out of her because of him.

We have been moving goats around to eat up grassy areas and man, they can certainly do the job! We have to move them every two days because they eat it up that quickly. It’s been nice not having to weed eat those areas while saving some feed. I would say they make good little lawn mowers. When I have a little more time, maybe I will try to make goat cheese or goat soap? Maybe…LOL.

Isaiah 41:10 Fear thou not, for I AM with thee. Be not dismayed for I AM thy God. I will strengthen thee, yea, I will help thee. Yea, I will uphold thee with My righteous right hand.

PRAIRIE CITY — Spring has sprung, right? But Winter hasn’t given up yet,has it? Mother’s Day was just right. I even wore my pink satin gown that I made for our 50th celebration. I was able to get out and about on Monday and Tuesday through the rain showers. Then came Wednesday and I had to dig out the winter coat again. Welcome to Grant County.

Delores led the flag salute and Tom asked the blessing. The $5 gift card donated by Len’s Pharmacy went to faithful volunteer Sharon Thissel. Our faithful volunteers included Sharon, Mary, Teresa, Lorie, Pam, and Tom. Tom reported that his ducks were happy with the rain showers. The chickens headed for cover.

Today our great cooks served breakfast for dinner, and since I have not had much to eat the last couple of weeks, I was ready for it! We were served two biscuits with sausage gravy, a pile of scrambled eggs, and two very large pieces of bacon. You could go to the other food table and get your choice of mixed fruit, cottage cheese, a bagel and churros for dessert. That’s a new one, so I had to find out what it was — and I quote: “Churros, a sweet fried dough pastry originating in Spain and Portugal.” It is hexagonal in shape and about six inches long with a hollow center. People who make these new-to-me foods must have a lot of time on their hands. The diners said it was good. By the time I got through everything else, I didn’t have room for dessert.

Ginger gave us some “This Day in History” tidbits: in 1607, the first settlers arrived in Jamestown; in 1787, the first U.S. Constitutional Convention began; in 1804, Lewis and Clark began their trek to the Pacific Ocean; in 1856, the U.S. Army brought a bunch of camels to Texas and began a 10-year-long experiment in making a cavalry unit with them — it failed; and in 1948, Israel declared itself a sovereign nation. ’Twas a busy day!

The county quiltmakers have issued a challenge to all who desire to make a special quilt for their show in the fall. They are even offering a substantial monetary award for the two that are judged winner and runner-up. We have the information posted if you are interested.

When we had to purchase a new freezer several years ago, we were surprised to discover that it had a mind of its own when it came to opening and closing. How so? You may ask. If you opened it and put in or pulled out something, closed the lid, and then remembered something else to put in or take out, you had to wait a couple minutes to do so because the lid would not open! I have discovered that my new refrigerator/freezer does the same thing. If you open the freezer door, close it, and try to open the refrigerator door, it won’t open right then. I’m not sure if this is a safety feature.

Rev. 3:20 Here I am!…If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with Me.