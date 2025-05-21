ODOT expects high number of oversized loads Published 10:31 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

More than 170 oversized loads will make their way through John Day by 2027

JOHN DAY— Two projects will bring more than 170 oversized loads through John Day between this year and 2027, according to Viki Moles, the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 5 public information officer.

Moles said a specialized transportation company has applied for a permit for 20 to 30 loads. Moles said ODOT is working with the company to finalize traffic control plans and anticipate approving the permit once those plans have been reviewed and received.

The oversized loads will begin at the Port of Morrow, travel through Pendleton on Highway 37, head south on Highway 395 to John Day, then continue east on Highway 26 to Idaho. Moles said ODOT has not identified a starting date for the loads yet.

Loads under the permit are expected to travel this year and may travel into 2026. Moles said the project the loads are in support of was not specified.

Moles said traffic impacts are expected and include:

nighttime travel to reduce the impact on other travelers.

nighttime travel delays of up to 20 minutes.

stopped traffic at regular intervals along the route to allow traffic to pass.

and the raising or swinging of electric lines and signals to ensure safe clearance for the loads in some areas.

A second project in support of lithium mining in Nevada will result in more than 150 oversized loads making their way through John Day along 395. Moles said a carrier has not been awarded for the project yet.

The anticipated route will begin at the Port of Morrow, travel through Pendleton, head south on Highway 395 through John Day to Burns, then take Highway 78 to Highway 95 through Basque to Nevada. Moles said the loads for the lithium mining project will begin this year and continue through to 2026 and possibly 2027.

“I think the big thing is to have patience,” Moles said when asked what travelers could do to ensure both the safety of themselves and those transporting the oversized loads. “The company will be moving at night, impacts to other drivers should be reduced at night.”

Moles said travelers could take an alternate route to their destination if they know the roads they are traveling. Those transporting the oversized loads in support of the first, unspecified project are expected to do community outreach to get a sense of impacts to the community, according to Moles.