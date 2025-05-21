Smith, Brown win terms on hospital board Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

JOHN DAY — Of the 39 races in Grant County for the May 20 Special Election, two were contested races.

Paul Smith and Sylvia Brown emerged victorious in their campaigns and each will serve a four-year term on the Grant County Hospital Board. Brown defeated Rebecca McKay 549-447 while Brown defeated Janel Parker 579-414 in unofficial results.

Grant County Clerk Laurie Cates said her office will continue to receive ballots until May 27 if they are postmarked by Election Day. Turnout for the election was 22.3% and may rise slightly with the reception of mail in ballots, according to Cates.

Cates said June 10 is the last day for any ballot challenges with certification of the results taking place around June 16.