Letter: Support the Child Success Act Published 8:27 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Early intervention changed everything for my family. When our first son was born with a rare congenital disorder, the InterMountain Education Service District provided the support he needed right away. By 1 month old, he had a full team of specialists providing in-home support. They helped us with everything from feeding techniques to developmentally appropriate toys and mobility equipment. Later, when our second son needed speech therapy, we knew exactly where to turn.

I’ve seen how early intervention gives children a strong foundation for success — with my own kids and in my professional experience as an occupational therapy assistant. But many families don’t get the kind of early support we did due to limited funding and lack of awareness.

That’s why I’m urging state lawmakers to pass the Child Success Act (Senate Bill 1167), which will transform how we support families in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, from pregnancy to age 2. In Eastern Oregon, it will help the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub expand infant and toddler care, align child care schedules with local work hours and establish a system of navigators to connect families with resources.

By investing in early intervention, we can give every child a strong start.

Courtney Carter

Pendleton