Grant County residents 55 and older can take free local geology lesson Published 8:16 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Community College-Grant County, Grant County Senior Services and Malheur National Forest are offering an opportunity for Grant County residents to learn about local geology, according to a press release from Blue Mountain Community College-Grant County.

The class will start with a presentation by geologist Ray Poe followed by a guided bus tour to roadside points of interest. The program is open to Grant County residents aged 55 or older and any accompanying minors.

The class will take place June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The people mover will pick up and drop off attendees at the Community Hall in Mount Vernon.

Preregistration for the class is required and space is limited.

Those interested can register or get more info by emailing Jesse Schaefer at jschaefer@bluecc.edu, calling 541-575-1550 or visiting Schaefer at the BMCC-Grant County office in the basement of the education service district building at 835-B S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day from Tuesday to Thursday.