Grant County Seniors: June 4, 2025 Published 8:21 am Friday, June 6, 2025

PRAIRIE CITY — “Here come those hazy, lazy, crazy days of summer.”

And we all say hallelujah! And I hear that the northern lights are in view, too. Don’t we live in a blessed place?!

Our meal today was a very special one. The family of the late Jack and Bonnie Pickle and Carolyn Bird sponsored a very Grant County-ish meal of beef roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, fruit salad, and little chocolate pies for dessert. Thank you so much, Marcia and family. Even though you all could not be here for it, I want to let you know that it was delicious!

Before we got to eat, Cam Wishart led the flag salute and Carla Wright asked the blessing. Gail Kolb was the winner of the $5 gift card donated by Len’s Pharmacy. Our faithful volunteers include Sharon, Mary, Teresa, Lorie, Tom and Pam. We even had two Pam Woodworths in the kitchen since assistant cook Pam G. couldn’t be here. And of course Pam H. was at her post at the desk. So when a person comes in and asks for “Pam,” sometimes three people answer!

We are going to be selling raffle tickets for the month of June for a basket of emergency supplies. Remember, we sometimes have emergencies in Grant County that require you to leave your home? This basket has all kinds of goodies that you would need if you couldn’t grab things at home fast enough. The tickets are priced at $1 each or 6 for $5. Proceeds go to our general fund to keep the building in operating condition, in case you wanted to know…

Back to summer… Finally got the garden spot all renovated. Had to rest a couple of days from digging and hauling the sand and mixing it in the soil. Next project is to erect the fencing for the peas to climb on. I certainly hope that all this work produces a large crop this year! Last year was such a huge disappointment in the pea and beet departments. Did get a good supply of carrots and am still using what I froze last fall. The cantaloupe and cucumbers did well in their tubs, too. Now, if I could just get rid of the pesky morning glory… I would be a happy gardener. (Ahem.)

Then there are the flower beds. Did manage to get them all fairly well cleaned out before the weeds took over. Am always amazed when the perennials start coming up out of the ground. I have little violets to huge iris and tall hollyhocks. One sweet William got out in the “lawn” and I had to dig it up and put it in a new flower bed. And it is blooming! Hooray! PTL

John 15:1, 8

“I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener. This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.”

MONUMENT — Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted the money received. Sue filled out the paperwork. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Sue Cavender was the winner of the free meal ticket.

Our cooks, Terry Cade and Christy Howell, made us beef burritos with all the fixings, black beans and mandarin oranges for dessert. I chose to make my burrito into a big taco salad. I topped it with some lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and onions. Hold the cheese and sour cream for me, please! Ha. We thank our wonderful cooks for their efforts, and it was a good meal.

AARP is having a Driver Safety refresher course on Tuesday, June 17, from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Grant County ESD, located at 835 S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day. This course is designed for people 50 and older. Registration/info: jschaefer@bluecc.edu or 541-575-1550. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. You may receive a discount on your auto insurance after completing the course.

There will be a Roadside Geology trip on Thursday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet at the Mt. Vernon Community Center and ride the People Mover bus to roadside points of interest, with a stop for lunch. Sack lunch will be provided. Space is limited, so preregistration is required. The trip is free for adults age 55 and older and accompanying minors. For questions or to register, please call 541-575-1550 or email jschaefer@bluecc.edu.

The 28th Annual Grant County Health Fair will be held Friday, June 13, 2025, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Grant County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The fee for the general health panel is $40, which includes a complete blood count, complete metabolic panel, TSH (thyroid), and lipids (cholesterol). Pre-register online at blumountainhospital.org or register in person on June 9, 10 or 11 at the BMH gift shop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scholarships are available if you’re unable to cover the cost.

Looks like there are lots of activities to participate in this summer. I think I can confidently say that summer is now officially here! It’s been pretty warm, although there were some cool nights. I can definitely wear tank tops for sure! LOL

My son took over the banding of the male goat kids this time. He did a pretty good job of it. He made me proud. These male kid goats are pretty big. I don’t really remember having such big babies like these guys. Hopefully, I will be able to sell a bunch of them.

My arms are all sore and scratched up. I decided to pull out a bunch of dead raspberry canes, and it took me two days to do one section. I hope it will cause some new growth of raspberry canes. I did not realize how much space they took up. I am hoping to clear and clean up my overgrown garden areas!

Psalm 18:6

In my distress I called upon the Lord, and cried unto my God. He heard my voice out of his temple, and my cry came before him, even into his ears.