John Day Fossil Beds National Monument to celebrate 50 years Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Two days of special programs highlight 50 year anniversary

KIMBERLY — The John Day Fossil Beds National Monument will host a series of events June 20-21 in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The John Day Fossil Beds span 14,000 acres and were designated as a national monument in 1975. The monument represents about 45-50 million years of geological history, starting 55 million years ago and ending approximately 5 million years ago, according to Nicholas Famoso, paleontology program manager and museum curator at the monument.

“We are one of the longest continuous series of fossil records from the age of mammals and flowering plants in the country,” Famoso said.

Such a broad fossil record helps paleontologists understand how certain plants and animals evolved over time in one area, as well as how the environments they inhabited changed. Famoso said the record also provides insight into how plant and animal communities recovered from events like volcanic eruptions.

That robust fossil record — along with layers of volcanic ash strewn throughout the site — makes the fossil beds a point of comparison for scientists who may not have access to such complete records.

“We are a point of reference for a lot of places in the country and even in other parts of the world,” Famoso said.

The monument has seen changes during its 50 years. Famoso noted the most significant are the addition of the Thomas Condon Paleontology and Visitor Center 20 years ago and the development of trails throughout the site.

Special events for the 50th anniversary include activities shared across both days and others unique to each day. Scheduled events include a Blue Basin hike at 10 a.m., gallery tours at 1 p.m., and a fossil preparation class at 2:30 p.m.

All shared events will take place at the Thomas Condon Paleontology and Visitor Center.

On June 20 at 4 p.m., a talk focused on the birds of the John Day Basin will be at the Visitor Venter. A birdwatching walk and talk will follow the next morning, June 21, at 8:30 a.m. at the Cant Ranch River Trail.

The celebration will conclude with a reunion potluck at 6 p.m. on June 21 at the Dayville Community Hall.

Famoso said he’s excited to recognize all the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument has contributed the past half-century.

“It’s great that we’ve been around for 50 years,” he said. “We’ve helped facilitate a lot of science and a lot of education in the time that we’ve been here, and it’s exciting to have the opportunity to help celebrate that.”