T-bone is Oregon’s official state steak Published 6:54 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

SALEM — The Oregon Legislature has selected an official steak for the the state.

The Oregon House on Monday, June 16, passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 on a vote of 52-2, with six excused, recognizing the T-Bone as the state’s official steak.

The Senate on March 4 passed the resolution 30-0.

Sen. Todd Nash, R-Enterprise, and Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, were the resolution’s chief sponsors. Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, carried SCR 13 in the House.

“All 36 counties in Oregon have cattle,” Nash said in a statement. “We raise some of the highest quality beef in the world right here in Oregon. And of those cuts, the T-bone rises to the top.”

Oregon cattle ranching history dates back to the early 1800s, according to the statement. Cattle is one of Oregon’s top agricultural commodities, contributing more than $900 million to Oregon’s economy each year.

According to Oregon Department of Agriculture statistics,cattle and calves had the second largest agricultural production value in Oregon in 2023, with a total of $985,070,000. Greenhouse and nursery were No. 1, with a value of more than $1.2 billion, and hay came in at No. 3, with a value of more than $714 million.

Beef and veal in 2023 were Oregon’s fourth largest agricultural export, with a value of $127 million.Seeds, oilseeds and other horticulture were the state;s top agricultural export, with a value of almost $1.2 billion.

“Oregon’s ranching heritage runs deep, and designating the T-bone as our official state

steak is (a) fitting way to honor the hardworking producers who help feed our state,” Levy said in the statement. “It’s a wonderful tribute to our agricultural roots — and I was proud to be part of SCR 13’s success.”

The T-bone joins other official state foods of Oregon. The pear is the state fruit, the hazelnut is the state nut and the golden chanterelle is the state mushroom. The potato in 2024 became the state’s official vegetable. And marionberry pie is Oregon’s state pit.

SCR 13 now moves to the Oregon secretary of state to be filed as law.