’62 Days Celebration highlights Canyon City’s mining roots Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more The James Gang performs June 14, 2025, for ‘62 Days attendees at Sproul Park in Canyon City. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Boy Scout Troop 800 carries American flags June 14, 2025, during the '62 Days Parade in Canyon City. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more The Whiskey Gulch Gang sits on a flatbed June 14, 2025, during the '62 Days Parade in Canyon City. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Whiskey Gulch Gang President Colby Farrell, right, "hangs" Clayton Vibert at the '62 Days mock hanging June 14, 2025, in Canyon City. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Grant County Fair and Rodeo Queen Taylee Smith leads the '62 Days Parade on June 14, 2025, in Canyon City. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle)

Two-day celebration marks the discovery of gold in what would become Canyon City

CANYON CITY — For the 104th year, the ’62 Days Celebration commemorated the discovery of gold and the subsequent gold rush that turned Canyon City into a 19th-century boomtown.

The nonprofit Whiskey Gulch Gang organized the celebration, marking 1862 as the year gold was discovered in what would later become Canyon City.

Around 1,000 people attended this year’s festivities, according to Whiskey Gulch Gang President Colby Farrell. Although slightly down from last year, Farrell said the turnout still resulted in a successful celebration.

“Overall, it was pretty successful,” Farrell said. “Everybody had a good time, no issues — it was just a good time had by everyone.”

The celebration got underway at 3 p.m. on June 13 with the arrival of vendors and the reopening of historic Sels Brewery on Washington Street. About 20 vendors set up shop in downtown Canyon City for the occasion.

Festivities continued early on June 14 with the miner’s breakfast at the Squeeze Inn restaurant at 6 a.m.

The Gold Rush Run, which welcomes runners of all ages and ability levels, began at 11 a.m. This year, 67 participants followed the 5-kilometer route.

Canyon City was home to all of the top finishers. Race organizer Hugh Snook praised the town’s running community.

“Canyon City has a lot of running talent for a town of 700,” he said.

The parade — a mainstay of the ’62 Days Celebration — featured Grant County Fair and Rodeo Queen Taylee Smith on horseback, flag-bearing Boy Scouts, service vehicles, including John Day’s new fire engine, vintage automobiles and a Whiskey Gulch Gang flatbed. The grand marshals were Dr. Ken and Bev Peterson, of John Day.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church hosted a pie social.

Children played in Sproul Park, where a variety of games were set up, and tried their hand at gold panning at local miner Bud Irwin’s booth. Attendees also had a chance to meet and pet Hilde, Grant County’s famous camel.

The James Gang provided live music throughout the day in the park.

A highlight each year is the simulated Old West shootout and hanging reenactment in front of Sels Brewery. This year, the scene featured an outlaw taking an unsuspecting woman hostage before lawmen caught the bandit and hanged him.

“It’s still a really good event that brings out a portion of the community and the county in general,” Farrell said. “It’s still a good place to get together and see people you may not have seen for a while — we always have a few people that come back into town specifically for it.”

Gold Rush Run results

First overall finisher: Jason Murray, 30, Canyon City, 20 minutes, 23 seconds.

First female finisher: Ivy Framboise, 13, Canyon City, 24 minutes, 01 second

First male finisher age 40+: Russ Comer, 52, Canyon City, 24 minutes, 57 seconds.

First female finisher age 40+: Sheila Comer, 52, Canyon City, 27 minutes, 10 seconds