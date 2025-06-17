Grant County Court holds public budget hearing June 18 Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

CANYON CITY — The Grant County Court is set to hold a public hearing Wednesday, June 18, about the county’s $88.7 million budget.

Grant County TreasurerJulie Ellison said the hearing is an opportunity for the public to comment on the county budget that the budget committee approved May 21.

“It’s a fact finding thing,” she said. “There will be some changes to the budget because new things have evolved but they would be within budget law.”

Ellison highlighted grants that came through for emergency management along with claims as potential sources for the budget changes.

“I might sill need to make a couple of cash-on-hand changes or some minor adjustments that fall under budget law that I can do prior to adoption,” she said.

Ellison said all of those changes will be brought forward prior to the county court adopting the budget. But widespread changes to the budget in the wake of public comments isn’t something Ellison anticipates.

“We don’t have time for something like that,” she said.

Along with time constraints, Ellison said specific budget funds can only be adjusted by $5,000 or 10%, whichever is greater. Anything else would need to be taken care of next year with a supplemental budget.

The public hearing will take place on June 18 at 9 a.m. in the Grant County Courtroom.