John Day council votes to amend developmental code Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Amendment will allow government-owned properties to utilize recreational vehicles for residential use

JOHN DAY — The John Day city council voted unanimously to amend the city’s developmental code to allow recreational vehicles for residential use on government-owned properties within its general industrial zone following a public hearing at its June 10 meeting.

The amendment aims to address the need for emergency and seasonal housing of employees, in addition to providing accommodations for other guests and personnel on official government business, according to a staff report presented to the council. The application for the amendment was filed by Joe Ffau, a statewide construction manger representing the Oregon Department of Forestry.

ODF is operating under a conditional use permit but sought a permanent solution that would eliminate the need for future CUP renewals.

The allowance of recreational vehicles to be used for residential purposes is a short-term solution, according to the staff report. Ultimately, ODF plans to construct a dormitory style dwelling on the property to house seasonal personnel.

The amendment proposes the allowance of a dormitory style dwelling within the general industrial zone on government owned properties to accommodate ODF’s long-term plans.

There are some requirements, according to the staff report. Each RV must be connected to city sewer and electrical service, including the payment of appropriate system development charges, and obtain a building permit from the building official, the dwellings must be intended as temporary housing to host visitors, billeting for seasonal employees or fire-fighting personnel responding to emergencies and any other functions necessary to carry out the duties of a state or federal government entity.

Each RV must be placed on a suitable pad made of concrete, asphalt or compacted gravel. In accordance with OAR 333-031-0062(2), each pad must have 10 feet of separation between adjacent RV pads, any building or structure and any property line abutting a public street or highway. Each RV must also maintain five feet of space between themselves and any property.

John Day City Manager, Melissa Bethel, said the code change will apply to all state and federal government-owned properties within the general industrial zone at the June 10 meeting.