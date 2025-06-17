John Day to search for new public works director Published 10:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Casey Myers resigns a year after his efforts to oust three city councilors in recall failed

JOHN DAY — John Day needs a new public works director, and the city may have to spend $25,000 to get one.

After 17 years with the city of John Day, former Public Works Director Casey Myers has resigned from his job. Meyers and John Day City Manager Melissa Bethel declined to comment about the resignation.

Myers gave the city a two-week notice of his intention to leave. Myers’ last day with the city was June 13.

In May 2024, Myers launched a recall campaign against three John Day city councilors, describing himself as a “whistleblower.” He claimed in his recall petitions the three council members mismanaged the city’s resources and their actions were jeopardizing public services.

The trio of councilors survived the recall effort while Myers remained the city’s public works director until he resigned a year later.

In response to Myers’ resignation, Bethel asked the city council at its June 10 meeting for authorization to launch a national search for a public works director. The city tapped recruiting firm GMP Consultants to aid in the search for a city manager, and Bethel wants to use the same strategy to find a new public works director.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us in the future and there is a lot of work needed in that department,” she told the council.

Councilor Bradley Hale expressed reservations about spending up to $25,000 to conduct a national search for a public works director, suggesting instead the city search statewide instead of nationally. Bethel said a statewide search would cost no less than a nationwide search given the time and effort a recruiting firm would put into a statewide effort.

Councilor Chris Labhart echoed Hale’s concerns, expressing a resistance to spending $25,000 to conduct a search for a public works director.

“There are employment agencies who advertise all the time you can use that are nationally known,” he said.

Bethel said she is willing to search for a public works director without utilizing a recruiting firm but advised a candidate an employment agency finds may not be the caliber of one a recruiting firm finds.

The council ultimately voted 4-2 to get quotes from both GMP Consultants and Prothman, the two recruiting firms the city has identified as the most qualified to conduct the search.