Grant County Court gives notice of public library hearings Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Hearings are required by Oregon Law prior to abolishing or withdrawing support from a public library

CANYON CITY — The Grant County Court has given notice for a pair of public hearings to consider whether the court will continue to fund the Grant County Library.

The hearings will take place July 22 and Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds, according to the notice.

According to ORS 357.621, the library cannot be closed without two public hearings scheduled at least 90 days apart. The meetings must be noticed in a newspaper of record for two successive weeks at least 30 days prior to the first hearing.

The Grant County Court was working to reconcile a $1.5 million budget shortfall during the upcoming fiscal year and identified the library as an entity that could be cut. Funding for the library is not mandated by the county.

Talk of the potential shuttering of the library quickly spread throughout the community, leading to packed budget committee meetings during library discussions and the creation of a petition to save the library.

The notice said interested persons may appear in person to speak. Members of the community wishing to speak can call 541-575-0059 or email the court at gccourtadmin@grantcounty-or.gov to be placed on the sign-up sheet.

Community members can also sign-up at the door before 5:45 p.m. for an opportunity to voice their opinion. The use of a microphone is required and comments are time limited.

The office of the administrative assistant to the Grant County clerk will accept written comments for the hearing’s record by July 17 for the July 22 meeting and by Oct. 15 for the Oct. 21 meeting.