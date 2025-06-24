Humbolt Child Care Center to provide free preschool Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Program is available for children aged 3-4 years-old

CANYON CITY — Starting on July 1, Grant School District #3 is providing free, year-round preschool to children aged 3-4 years-old, according to a press release by the district.

This expanded access is made possible through the addition of Preschool Promise slots funded by the State of Oregon. Humbolt Child Care Center has space available for 18 preschool age children.

The Humbolt Child Care Center operates year-round and offers part time and full-day services Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Grant School Board Vice Chair, Amy Charette said “The board is very pleased to be able to offer free preschool for our families at the Humbolt Child Care Center. This has been made possible through the District receiving an additional 6 Preschool Promise slots bringing the total Preschool Promise Slots for the District to 10. We are grateful to local and state leaders who advocated on the District’s behalf to be awarded these slots.”

This initiative reflects the district’s continued commitment to ensuring every child has access to early learning opportunities that lay a strong foundation for future academic and social success, the release stated. The Preschool Promise program, funded through Oregon’s Early Learning Division, supports income-eligible families in accessing high-quality preschool at no cost.

Parents interested in enrolling their child can pick up an application at the Grant School District Office, located at 401 N Canyon City Blvd, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information or to inquire about eligibility, families may also contact Program Director Trina Fell at fellt@grantesd.org or call (5541) 575-1280.

Grant School District #3 is proud to expand opportunities for young learners and continue working in partnership with families and the broader community to support school readiness and lifelong success.