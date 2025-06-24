Serial poacher receives jail time, fines Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Suspect committed more than 50 wildlife related crimes between 2023 and 2024

CANYON CITY — A poacher who was investigated for more than 50 crimes committed in Grant County between 2023 and 2024 has been sentenced to 95 days in jail and ordered to pay more than $22,000 in fines and restitution, according to a press release by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The subject accepted a global plea deal resulted in two felony convictions for taking a 5×6 bull elk and a 3×4 mule deer buck, nine misdemeanor wildlife and angling crimes and a probation violation. Wildlife enforcement officers are referring to the incidents as serial poaching.

A two-year investigation by Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife (OSP F&W) troopers led to numerous wildlife and angling charges, including poaching a bull elk and two mule deer bucks while spotlighting. Spotlighting is the illegal act of shining a bright light directly on an animal during the night.

Game mammals may only be hunted from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

According to the release, the investigation began in March of 2023 when OSP F&W troopers received information that the suspect was in possession of a large 6×6 bull elk while his hunting privileges were suspended. OSP F&W seized the elk head following an investigation.

The subject was convicted of unlawfully taking/possessing of a bull elk and received a lifetime revocation of hunting privileges.

Troopers then received information that the suspect was attempting to poach during the 2023 archery season. An investigation revealed that the suspect had unlawfully killed a 5×6 bull elk and two 3×4 mule deer bucks by spotlighting and shooting the animals from a public roadway in the Northside Hunt Unit in Sept. of 2023.

Troopers continued their investigation, leading to the execution of search warrants and the arrest of the suspect for numerous wildlife crimes. Items seized included antlers from the 5×6 bull elk and 3×4 mule deer bucks as well as a spotlight, 7mm Weatherby rifle, bow, calls, and other items related to the unlawful take.

While released from jail and awaiting trial in 2024, troopers received information that the suspect was unlawfully fishing for wild steelhead in the John Day River. Troopers conducted surveillance on the suspect and two other individuals for nearly two months while the suspect and two other individuals broke fishing regulations, including night fishing on the John Day River.

Troopers charged the suspect and his friends with more than 30 angling crimes.

In addition to jail time, the court sentenced the subject to 18 months’ probation; more than $22,500 in fines and restitution; forfeiture of 7mm Weatherby rifle, bow, spotlight and hunting calls; 260 hours of community service; and an additional lifetime revocation of hunting and fishing rights.

The impacts of crimes against fish and wildlife are lasting according to ODFW Wildlife Division administrator Bernadette Graham-Hudson.

“Poaching takes from everyone, especially the next generation,” Graham-Hudson said. “Reporting poaching through our Turn in Poachers TIP line helps protect Oregon’s wildlife and hold offenders accountable. We are grateful for everyone who helped with this investigation.”

OSP F&W Sergeant Erich Timko credits the troopers and detectives who led the investigation, and the Grant County District Attorney’s office for bringing the case to a successful resolution. “Catching wildlife violators and holding them accountable is why our fish and wildlife troopers put on their uniforms every day,” Timko said, “Our goal is to prevent these thefts of our wildlife resources that rob from our hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts.”

How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677)

TIP email: TIP@osp.oregon.gov (monitored Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

For more information visit: www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx