Chip seal starts in July on Highway 26 in Eastern Oregon Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

JOHN DAY — Travelers should expect delays when chip seal work starts July 7 on Highway 26 in Grant and Baker counties.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced contractors will apply chip seal to a 40-mile section of the highway. The project runs between Austin Junction and Ironside and should wrap up around July 25. All dates are dependent on weather conditions and other factors, ODOT reported.

The work means reducing travel to single lanes and reducing speeds. There also could be loose rock on the road. Travelers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. ODOT also reported bicyclists should be prepared for traveling on rock chip covered highway sections behind a pilot car with no usable shoulders.

Chip seal applications help protect and extend the life of the existing road and provide a smooth ride, according to ODOT.

A chip seal involves spreading rock chips onto emulsified oil, then pressing the rocks in with rollers. Crews will sweep chip seal applications Tuesday through Friday each week, from early morning to mid-day. Loose gravel is likely to be on the road for several days after this operation. ODOt advised drivers to slow down and allow extra space between vehicles.

The state transportation department also urged:

• ranchers, farmers and property owners to keep farm equipment off the affected highway sections during and up to two days after the chip seal.

• Adjust irrigation pivots and lawn sprinklers to keep water off the roadway.

• If you have plans for moving livestock on these highway sections, contact Zackary Wyllie, ODOT chip seal coordinator, at 541-620-2673, or zackary.wyllie@odot.oregon.gov.

Following the chip seal, ODOT has scheduled a fog seal for the end of July/early August, and permanent striping should take place take place mid to late August.

For more information, visit the Region 5 Chip Seal Projects page.