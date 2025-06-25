Grant County residents eligible for disaster assistance Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Loans cover physical, economic losses

JOHN DAY — The U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) has approved Governor Tina Kotek’s request for SBA Administrative Declarations following a gubernatorial disaster, according to a press release by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

The disaster declaration was due to severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred in Grant and 12 other Oregon counties during March and April of this year,

Oregon Businesses, homeowners, renters and nonprofits in the affected counties are eligible for three loan types. Home loans (up to 500,000 for property, 100,000 for belongings); business loans (up to $2million for physical damages) and EDIL for economic loss (up to $2 million).

Application deadlines for the March 12-April 25, 2025 flooding in Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Lake and Malheur Counties are: Aug. 25, 2025 for physical damage and March 25, 2026 for economic injury.

For more information about this declaration, click here.

To apply for assistance, click here. In person application sites will be announced.