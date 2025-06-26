Letter: Thanks to President Trump for bombing Iran Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

History was made on June 22, 2025, when our commander-in-chief, President Trump, decided to enact “Midnight Hammer” after peace talks with Iran failed over Iran’s nuclear facilities. Since 1979, when Iran’s revolutionary regime came into power, its mindset has always been “Death to America!”

I’m proud of President Trump using his mindset of “peace through strength.” He stopped Iran from completing an atomic bomb. I thank our incredible military, the United States armed forces, the United States Air Force, and the United States Navy, for accomplishing Midnight Hammer with pristine skill. Thank you, God, for bringing our servicemen home safely.

God Bless America.

Now, we are hearing from the Congress of the United States, screaming that shows their lack of knowledge of the Constitution and twisting the president’s actions, regarding this defensive strike protecting America and the world. Are you aware that President Barack Obama did the same thing when he was in office, not going through Congress for permission, and there was not a sound out of the Democratic Congress about it?

The Umatilla County Republican office in Milton-Freewater will be happy to give you free pamphlets on the Constitution, for your self-knowledge.

Kathy Wilson

Umatilla County Republicans