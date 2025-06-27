John Day adopts $6.9 million budget Published 2:20 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

City council passed four resolutions in addition to budget

JOHN DAY — The John Day city council voted unanimously to adopt a $6.9 million budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year at its June 24 meeting.

John Day City Manager Melissa Bethel said the budget contains no changes and is identical to that passed by the John Day budget committee on May 27. Along with adopting the budget, the council passed four resolutions.

The first resolution declared that the city is electing to receive state revenue sharing funds. According to ORS 221.770, a share of certain revenues of the state will be apportioned to cities throughout the state for general purposes.

A resolution stating the city’s intention to receive state shared revenue funds must be passed each year.

The second resolution imposed a tax rate of $2.9915 per $1,000 of assessed home value during the 2025-26 fiscal year. The third formally appropriated the 2025-26 fiscal year budget.

All three of those resolutions were passed unanimously by the council.

The fourth resolution was the most controversial taken up by the council. The resolution proposed adopting a master fee schedule while repealing all prior fee resolutions.

John Day City Manager, Melissa Bethel, said the prices within the fee schedule reflect a medium of the highest and lowest cost to the city for a particular request. Bethel said developers often don’t know how much in fees they’ll pay in association with a particular project due to the city billing work for requests like lot line adjustments on an hourly basis as opposed to having flat fees for each request.

Bethel said the fees would provide clarity for both developers and contractors.

John Day Mayor, Sherrie Rininger, expressed support for the move because it eliminates vast price differences for requests or services that could manifest due to hourly billing and the difference in time it takes to fulfill each individual request. “It’s across the board, it’s fair for everybody,” she said of the fee schedule.

Councilor Bradley Hale voiced opposition to a proposed fence permit, asking if it was the city’s intention to charge residents for building fence on their own property. Bethel said there are already regulations in place regarding fences and the fee will ensure any fence built within city limits adheres to those regulations.

Councilor Chris Labhart expressed concern about the difference in fee pricing between John Day and other communities, some larger than John Day. Labhart cited the city of Lakeview, whose lot line fees are one-third of those proposed for John Day and Ontario’s very low fees as examples.

Bethel reiterated that John Day’s prices are a medium and reflect the cost to the city for providing services and requests. “It just levels the playing field because everybody knows what they’re paying up front,” Bethel said in comments to the Eagle.

The resolution to adopt a master fee schedule while repealing all prior fee resolutions was passed with a 5-2 vote. Councilors Labhart and Hale both voted in opposition to the move.