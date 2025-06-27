John Day council president announces resignation Published 2:24 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Eric Bush’s term on the council was set to expire in 2026

JOHN DAY — Citing time restraints, John Day City Council President Eric Bush announced his intention to resign from the council at its June 24 meeting.

“There is only so much mayonnaise that goes on bread and you can only spread it so thin,” he said. “I’ve got a lot on my plate.” Bush will remain a member of the council until the end of June.

Bush volunteered for the council in Oct. in 2023 when the city lacked a manager and saw its mayor facing a recall effort. Bush said he felt he had to volunteer at that time because due to his skillset and love for the city.

Bush pointed to the city’s strategic planning efforts, work in improving its finances and progress on its wastewater treatment plant project during his time on the council as reasons why he’s comfortable leaving. “Things are going really good and I just think its time for somebody else to step up and fill my spot and for me to continue doing what I do at the county,” he said at the meeting.

Bush is the current Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator. His term on the John Day city council was set to expire in 2026.

“It really feels good to walk away at kind of a high water mark, at least for my time here I feel like,” he said. “I wish you all the best.”

Bush and two other John Day city councilors, Ron Phillips and Sherrie Rininger, survived a recall effort launched in May of last year by Casey Myers, who was the head of John Day’s Public Works department at the time.

John Day City Manager Melissa Bethel said applications are already open to fill the empty seat on the council left by Bush’s resignation. Those interested in serving on the John Day City Council have until Aug. 4 to submit their applications.