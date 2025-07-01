Letter: Hermiston High should have allowed Navy recruit to walk at graduation Published 8:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

It is sad to see that Hermiston High School refused to allow a young Navy recruit to walk during graduation over a Navy-issued stole.

This was very disrespectful to the student and the military. Regulations are necessary–otherwise total anarchy will result — but can we not make the tiniest gesture of gratitude to those who lay their lives on the line to protect our nation and enforce those very rules so we can have safety, freedom, happiness, and prosperity? We still sing the national anthem at school football games and Veterans Day rallies. Is it too much to ask that honor is bestowed on a young man who is going to serve his nation? It was tragic to see this occur.

Fortunately, I see that Dante Fernandez was able to walk in the state Capitol. It is encouraging to see people standing up support our enlistees, active members and veterans when they come under fire so often today. A big thanks to Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, and the unnamed friend for making this happen, and to the East Oregonian for bringing this incident to light.

As the Fourth of July nears, let’s remember our nation and those who fought for it, as well as their defense of freedom worldwide.

Noah Platz

Union