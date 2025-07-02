BREAKING: Hiking fall leads to search and rescue effort Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Helicopter, US Forest Service hand crew aid in search

GRANT COUNTY — The Grant County Emergency Management Center was alerted to an incident on June 1 involving a 46 year-old hiker that had fallen on the Skyline Trail, near the Mud Lake Junction in the Strawberry Wilderness.

The hiker’s daughter reported that the woman fell 200 feet down the mountain and struck her head after encountering a snow filed across the trail. After determining the location of the injured woman and her daughter, search and rescue along with US Forest Service resources responded to the High Lake Trailhead.

The victim was rescued and life flighted to a hospital in Washington State where she is doing well despite a serious head wound. More to come.