Oregon Democrats slam Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ urge Rep. Cliff Bentz to vote against it Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and the state’s Democratic congressional delegation are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s proposed federal spending bill, and urging Republicans to stop its passage.

Republicans have dubbed it the “Big Beautiful Bill.” Democrats have a different name for it.

“This bill is trash. T-R-A-S-H” U.S. Rep. Janelle Bynum told reporters on Wednesday.

Bynum and others have warned the bill would raise the national debt by trillions, eliminate health care for 17 million Americans, slash food assistance programs like SNAP, cut funding for education, and reverse progress on clean energy. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said her office has been flooded with calls from constituents, hospital administrators and food banks who are “overwhelmingly opposed” to the plan.

“This is one of the worst pieces of policy I’ve ever seen as a lawmaker,” Bonamici said, speaking from just off the House floor during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. “It’s going to have devastating consequences for Oregonians and people across the country.”

After narrowly passing through the Senate by a single vote on Tuesday, the bill now moves to the House for possible passage. Democrats have said they need only a handful of Republicans to unite against the bill in order to kill or delay it.

One person lawmakers are hoping to sway is Rep. Cliff Bentz, Oregon’s lone Republican in Congress. Bentz has said he supports the bill, generally, but has opposed aspects of it in the past. An earlier version of the bill called for the sale of millions of acres of federal land, including in Bentz’s district. Bentz opposed that plan and co-wrote a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson say he couldn’t vote in favor of the bill with that provision intact.

Kotek said she spoke directly with Bentz on Tuesday, saying the bill would have serious impacts to his largely rural district, if passed.

“I urged him, on behalf of his state, to vote no,” she told reporters. “We let him know we would all stand with him if he takes that vote.”

Bentz’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other Democrats in the press conference — including U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, and U.S. Reps. Maxine Dexter, Val Hoyle and Andrea Salinas — echoed the sentiment that the bill would cause widespread harm. They accused House Republicans of rushing the legislation to appease Trump, who reportedly wants to sign the bill on the Fourth of July.

“Republicans didn’t write a budget bill,” Bonamici said. “They wrote a death sentence — for kids, for jobs, and for working families.”

This story will be updated.