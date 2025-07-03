Regulations to protect summer steelhead in effect on Deschutes, John Day, Eagle Creek Published 9:15 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

THE DALLES — With another poor forecast for the Columbia Basin summer steelhead runs this year, protective regulations are again in effect on the Deschutes River, John Day River and Eagle Creek.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced July 2 the daily adult salmon and steelhead bag limit may not include more than one hatchery steelhead in the following areas:

Through July 14: Lower Deschutes River from the markers at the lower end of Moody Rapids downstream to the mouth at the Interstate 84 Bridge.

Through July 14: Eagle Creek from the angling deadline 200 feet downstream of hatchery fishway entrance downstream to the mouth at the mainline railroad bridge.

Through Aug. 31: John Day River from the mainline railroad bridge at the mouth upstream to a marker one-quarter mile below Tumwater Falls.

Angling closures will be in effect in the areas described above for the following dates:

All angling closed July 15-Sept. 15 in the area of Lower Deschutes River described above.

All angling closed July 15-Sept. 15 in the area of Eagle Creek described above.

Angling for and retention of salmon and steelhead closed Sept. 1-Dec. 31 in the area of John Day River described above.

These regulations are posted on the in-season regulation updates pages for the Central and Northeast zones. The mainstem Columbia River also has protective regulations for summer steelhead during summer and fall seasons; see the regulations for Columbia zone.

Steelhead are challenging to forecast. Fishery managers keep a close eye on actual summer steelhead returns over Bonneville Dam starting July 1. ODFW may adopt further regulations to protect summer steelhead as the actual return becomes evident.

For more information on summer steelhead management and thresholds for more restrictive regulations, visit the Steelhead management in Columbia and Snake River Basins page.