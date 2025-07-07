Portland man drowns in John Day River Published 8:54 am Monday, July 7, 2025

GILLIAM COUNTY — A 28 year-old Portland man drowned Sunday, July 5, in the John Day River, the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office said Frontier Regional 911 received a text reporting a person lost and injured in the water at approximately 2:36 p.m. on July 5. Additional information indicated the subject had drowned upriver from Cottonwood State Park in John Day.

Resources from the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, South Gilliam Ambulance Service, Sherman County Emergency Services and Oregon State Parks responded to the area. At approximately 2:51 p.m., a text to 911 indicated the body had been recovered and was being transported downriver to J.S. Burres Park for first responders.

The investigation revealed the man and his family were enjoying a day of fishing along the John Day River when the fast-moving current swept the man from the river bank. He went underwater and was not located for about 10 minutes.

Family members found him and they and others in the area attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.