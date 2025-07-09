UPDATE: Long Point Fire grows to 150 acres Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

KIMBERLY — The wildfire burning Wednesday, July 9, about 2 miles north of Kimberly has spread to 150 acres.

The Long Point Fire also prompted a Level 1, Be Ready evacuation alert north of the John Day River, south of East Bologna and Thorn Spring Butte, east of the Wheeler County Line and west of Cupper Creek Road.

A level 1 evacuation notice is the lowest level evacuation notice.

Progress and caution

Oregon Department of Forestry public information officer Jessica Neujahr said the fire is burning in grass and timber. Air tankers, a Type 4 organization and severity strike team have been dispatched to suppress the blaze.

Neujahr said crews were able to knock down the head of the fire and were working on lining the fire’s flanks. Despite that progress, there is worry that “sundowner winds” may affect the fire’s behavior.

“As the sun goes down, the wind picks up,” she said. “They’re preparing for that and ready to respond if things change with that.”

Neujahr said the fire could threaten there are some structures, although she couldn’t say how many. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

“We’re suspecting lightning just due to the recent activity,” Neujahar said.

Stretched thin

That recent surge in lightning has led to strain on firefighting resources.

“Eastern and Southern Oregon, they’ve been running at least 10 days, day-after-day, hitting the ground running with all the lightning going on,” Neujahr said.

ODF is not the only one feeling the strain. The department often works with federal and local partners. Neujahar said the best way to help mitigate that strain is to limit human caused fires.

She said stopping fires the lighting sets off isn’t possible, but stopping fires that people cause is possible and pointed to adherence to fire regulations as making all the difference.

Due to the firefighters catching the head of the fire, Neujahr was confident the fire could be contained if the weather cooperates with firefighters.

“If the sundowner winds comply, they’ll be able to catch this,” she said.

More to come.