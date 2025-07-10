Renovations underway at Grant County Fairgrounds Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The Third Street Extension that will be the site of the Grant County Fairgrounds' RV Park expansion on July 8, 2025. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Work continues July 8, 2025, on the arena at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Keerins Hall in the midst of upgrades on July 8, 2025. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle)

Keerins Hall, arena getting improvements, number of recreational vehicle parking spaces to double

JOHN DAY — The Grant County Fairgrounds are in the midst of significant upgrades.

Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar said Keerins Hall, the arena and an expansion to the recreational vehicle park are all underway. The passage of House Bill 5202 late in the recent Oregon legislative session provided funds for infrastructure projects on county fairgrounds. Winegar said the Grant County Fairgrounds received $2 million through the program.

Gov. Tina Kotek as yet to sign the bill into law.

Winegar said choosing exactly which projects to spend the money on was done via public meetings.

Keerins Hall improvements

Keerins Hall was built in 1956 and originally operated as dorms for youths who lived out of town and were showing animals at the Grant County Fair. The building has had maintenance deferred for years.

The renovation plan calls for new siding, new windows and new doors. A new heating and cooling system also is part of the plan, in addition to some sheet rock and painting.

When finished, Keerins Hall will have three meeting rooms, three wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and a finished kitchen.

“Keerins Hall has always been a priority,” Winegar said. “It has a lot of history and it means a lot to people.”

Improvements to the arena at the fairgrounds have been ongoing since last year, including the installation of a new roping chute, the squaring off of the arena and replacing gates that did not properly close properly were replaced. Winegar said all of the upgrades to the arena were done with safety in mind.

Improvements to the first half of the arena are done with the second half coming next year. Along with the improvements to the arena, Winegar said there are hopes to widen the walkway into the arena’s stands.

More RV parking

The final improvement at the Grant County Fairgrounds is an expansion of the RV park, which has 25 spaces. Winegar said the plan is to double that capacity at the Third Street Extension, which was the old site of the Community Garden.

Winegar said the expansion would be gated and spaces will be available year-round by reservation only. The expansion also includes bathrooms, showers and laundry service.

Winegar said the fair has been working on a zoning change to the plot intended for the expansion of the RV park since September. The plot is zoned residential and needs to be rezoned to park reserve before the expansion of the RV park can proceed.

For the next generation

Winegar said given today’s economy, continuing events such as the fair and rodeo provide a place for people to gather and come to Grant County. She said the Grant County Fair continues to grow and will see the largest assortment of vendors in its history this year.

She said the renovations at the fairgrounds are for the benefits of the future of Grant County Fair and rodeo attendees.

“My grandkids will be sixth generation here in Grant County,” Winegar said, “and I just want to see the fair and rodeo prosper and continue to be here for six more generations.”