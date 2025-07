Breaking: Graveyard fire ignites between Mount Vernon and Dayville Published 2:47 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

MOUNT VERNON — Crews are working to contain the newly sparked Graveyard Fire between Mount Vernon and Dayville, north of Moon Creek Road.

The fire is about 10 acres, according to information from wildwebe.net. Air and Ground units from ODF and Mount Vernon Fire are on the scene, according to Grant County Emergency Management.

More to come.