Long Point Fire evacuation zone rescinded Published 2:39 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

KIMBERLY — The 355 acre Long Point Fire’s evacuation zone has been rescinded according to a July 11 update by fire managers.

The fire started on July 9 just north of Kimberly and is burning in a mixture of timber and grass. The fire was initially reported to be 75 acres before swelling to 355 acres by the evening of July 9. Firefighters knocked down the head of the fire and were working to line the fire’s flanks on July 9. A fire update posted by Grant County Emergency Management on the evening of July 9 said the fire’s forward progress had been stopped.

The Long Point Fire prompted a Level 1, Be Ready evacuation alert north of the John Day River, south of East Bologna and Thorn Spring Butte, east of the Wheeler County Line and west of Cupper Creek Road on July 9. That evacuation alert was briefly raised to a Level 2, Be Set evacuation alert before being lowered back down to a Level 1 alert.

An ODF Incident Management Team reported on July 11 that the fire has not grown in the past 24 hours as crews continued to line the fire. Although not fully contained, fire managers described current operations as “mop up” operations.

The Bureau of Land Management has issued closures of the affected areas around the fire as well as the Lone Pine and Big Bend Campgrounds.

ODF IMT officials encourage people in the area to continue to be aware of fire activity and the potential for hot spots to start up. ODF IMT officials urge the public to report any smoke or other indications of fire per Grant County Emergency Management.