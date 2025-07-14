Grant County Regional Airport receives FAA grant Published 5:00 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

JOHN DAY — The Grant County Regional Airport in John Day is receiving more than $160,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Grant County Regional Airport will receive $162,640 to acquire 9.34 acres to protect a runway approach. It’s one of six airports in Oregon that will receive a portion of $5.15 million in grant funds from the FAA.

Oregon U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Reps. Van Hoyle, Andrea Salinas and Maxine Dexter, all Democrats, announced the federal infrastructure investments to the six Oregon airports on July 14.

“Airports big and small are critical to keeping communities across the state connected and prepared to respond to natural disasters that include wildfires, winter weather and more,” Wyden said in the announcement. “These federal investments will help bolster local economies, improve service and enhance safety. I applaud these investments and will continue to fight for similar investments for Oregon airports in the future.”

The Aurora State Airport, Portland International Airport, Newport Municipal Airport, McNary Field and Brookings Airport also received grant funding from the FAA for infrastructure projects.