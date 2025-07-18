Grant County Court approves school resource officer contract Published 6:00 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

CANYON CITY — Four Grant County School Districts will have a school resource officer for the 2025-26 school year.

he Grant County Court at its meeting July 16 unanimously approved a one-year intergovernmental agreement on behalf of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office with Grant County Education Service District to provide an SRO to the school districts of Prairie City, Monument, Dayville and Long Creek for the 2025-26 academic year. The Grant ESD will pay the county $120,000 for the SRO services in four quarterly payments.

According to the agreement, the sheriff’s office will provide a certified police officer in good standing and who is employed with the county as the school resource officer for the ESD. The officer will be physically present at any location within the four school districts.

The school resource officer will attend home sporting events and school activities, in addition to attending other events and large student gatherings at the request of the districts. Grant County sheriff’s deputy Mike Durr will continue as the SRO for the four school districts.

Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the agreement with the education service district must be renewed every year and contains no changes other than dates and the names of the agreement’s signatories.

The agreement may be terminated with a mutual written agreement of all parties involved or a written, 30-day notice by one party to all others prior to termination.