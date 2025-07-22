‘Living an American Dream’ coming to Canyon City Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Screening is Saturday, July 26 at Grantville Theater

CANYON CITY — Although Clare McKay just wanted to practice her film skills, the footage she captured of her brothers riding bucking broncs spurred a bigger idea.

“It went from a six-month project to a six-year project,” she said. “It was never meant to be a film.”

“Living an American Dream” is a 45-minute documentary that features her brothers, Gabe and Luke McKay, and their experiences in rodeo.

Clare and her siblings were adopted from Haiti and raised on a ranch outside Juntura. She earned her film degree in 2018 and came back to rural Oregon to create independent films.

Documentary films were not always in her sights.

“Growing up, I used to hate documentaries. I thought they were boring,” she said with a laugh. “Then I did one — this is the coolest way to tell a story.”

“Living an American Dream” is supported by the Drexel H. Foundation, a Vale nonprofit that obtained a Creative Heights grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to support the rodeo film, as well as McKay’s new project, “Here’s to the Girls,” that captures stories of women in agriculture.

McKay has toured her film around Oregon.

“Just trying to get it out there,” she said.

At the event, she will give a short introduction, then show the film and take questions from the audience. The evening also features cowboy poetry by Randi Johnson, who wrote the poem that inspired McKay’s “Here’s to the Girls” film.

She hopes to tour “Girls” to the same places where she screened “American Dream.”

“I want to tell real stories that connect with people,” she said.

In 2109, McKay was involved in Drexel Foundation’s project “Engaging Young Voices in Shaping Our Community.”

“She has certainly used her voice,” said Sandijean Fuson, foundation president. “She has been an important role model for other artists, cowboy poets, and young folks in Malheur, Baker, Harney, and Lake counties, and now Grant County.”

Film in Canyon City

McKay will present “Living an American Dream” on Saturday, July 26, at the Grantville Theater in Canyon City at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Canyon City Hall, at the door or online at https://tinyurl.com/44aj86x6.

Also, the Drexel Foundation will give away door prizes, including a gift basket and a refurbished bike.

Any venues that would like to screen McKay’s film can call the Drexel Foundation at 541-473-3470.

About Lisa Britton | Baker City Herald Lisa Britton is editor of Go! Eastern Oregon, and a reporter for the Baker City Herald. Contact her at 541-518-2087 or lisa.britton@bakercityherald.com. More by Lisa Britton