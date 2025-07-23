ICA Rodeo kicks-off fair season in Grant County Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Competitors vie for more than $13,000 in prize money

JOHN DAY — Hopeful cowboys and cowgirls will make their way Aug. 1-2 to the Iron Triangle Arena in John Day to compete for more than $13,000 in winnings at the 2025 Grant County Rodeo.

Festivities get underway with the pre-rodeo at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 2. The pre-rodeo is an open event, which Idaho Cowboys Association does not sanction, and features barrel racing, breakaway roping, mutton busting and a cowhide race.

According to its website, the ICA has been in existence since the early 1950s and has the sole objective of promoting the sport of rodeo. The ICA approves rodeos in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Nevada with many July and August rodeos that happen in conjunction with county fairs.

The sanctioned rodeo begins at 7 p.m. on both nights and features bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and more. The rodeo also features competitive bareback riding, saddle bronc and bull riding at the novice level and a ranch bronc competition.

Slack, or overflow rounds, that accommodate events with a large number of entrants begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 2.

Winners of each event will receive $1,500 for the bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding competitions; $1,200 for the steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping barrel racing and breakaway roping competitions and $350 for the ranch bronc and novice bareback, saddle bronc and novice bull riding competitions.

Cascade Cowgirl Kitty Mae performs liveAug. 2 following the rodeo. Mae is the Northwest Country Music Association’s Favorite Local Act of 2024 award winner and the 2023 NW CMA award winner for favorite newcomer.

Tickets for the rodeo are $12 for general admission and $5 for kids aged 12 or under and seniors aged 65 or older. $35 gets VIP seating with a dinner included.

Grant County Fairgrounds manager Mindy Winegar said she hopes to see large crowds at this year’s rodeo.

“The rodeo is the kick-off to the fair,” she said. “I hope to see everyone there to help keep the tradition of the Grant County Rodeo alive.”

Rodeo fans also can catch the Grant County Junior Rodeo on Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m.