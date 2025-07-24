John Day adds new fire engine Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

City receives one of 76 new engines through Oregon Engine Program

JOHN DAY — Eagle-eyed observers may have noticed the John Day Fire Department’s brand new, shiny white Type III fire engine.

The fire department received the 2024 HV International Type III engine on June 10 following a two-year wait. In April of 2023, John Day got word it was one of 76 local fire agencies that would receive new vehicles as part of the Oregon State Fire Marshall’s Oregon Engine Program.

The Type III engine replaced the department’s old Type I engine that had fallen into disrepair and was no longer usable.

“The engine that was sitting in this spot before was not in service,” John Day Fire Chief Don Gabbard said. “This is an addition.”

The program set aside $25 million to purchase new fire engines and water tenders for fire service agencies around the state to boost firefighting capability. Funding for the program was made possible through Senate Bill 762, Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill, out of the 2021 Legislature.

The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal received 192 applications from departments looking to add one of the new vehicles to their fleets. The fire marshal created an advisory group of various fire service professionals called the Engine Program Advisory Group to evaluate applications and make the final selections.

Gabbard said the cost to replace the new engine would be somewhere around $500,000. The Oregon State Fire Marshall owns the engine right now and is responsible for all of the vehicle’s maintenance.

“They’re going to pay for maintenance for the next three years,” he said. “After that we can apply to have it become ours.”

Gabbard said the new Type III engine doesn’t pump as much water as a Type I engine but holds more hose than a Type IV. The Type III also holds more tools than a standard Type IV wild land engine and carries self contained breathing apparatuses for use in fighting structure fires.

The new engine has been to the test. The department used it on Independence Day for the fire at Prairie Wood Products in Prairie City and earlier this month with a grass fire in Prairie City.

Along with the engine, Gabbard applied for and received a $35,000 staffing grant that has allowed him to bolster the fire department’s ranks.

“I was able to bring on three firefighters,” he said.” We’re doing part-time public works (and) part-time fire.”

The John Day Fire Department’s rural engine may be next in line to be replaced. Gabbard said he’s looking into grant funding to replace the engine as fire departments move away from the rural engine’s open cab design.

The new engine has been a boon for morale at the station.

“This is the one everyone wants to jump into when we’re doing something,” Gabbard said.