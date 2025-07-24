John Day on deck to secure $4.5M for treatment plant funding

Water circulates through a trickle filter at the John Day wastewater treatment plant on Feb. 6, 2025. The John Day City Council at its meeting March 26 approved $638,727 in expenditures for two crucial components to the operation of the city’s proposed wastewater treatment plant. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle)

JOHN DAY — If Congress acts, John Day will receive $4.5 million in federal funding for its wastewater treatment plant project, according to a press release from the office of Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley.

The need for congressional action comes following the passage of the Senate’s fiscal year 2026 Interior-Environment bill, which the Senate Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee recently passed with bipartisan support. John Day’s new wastewater treatment plant is one of 23 community initiated projects that will receive funding if the Interior-Environment bill is signed into law.

Built in 1949, the plant received its last major upgrade in 1978 and is in disrepair. The facility’s state operating permit expired in 1978 and cannot be renewed under regulatory guidelines.

The funding would make up a significant portion of the $9.5 million the city has receives for its wastewater treatment plant project since the arrival of Melissa Bethel as the city manager in late 2023.

“This $4.5 million federal investment for the construction of our wastewater treatment plant is a powerful affirmation of trust and shared vision,” John Day Mayor Sherrie Rininger said. “Thanks to this support, we can safeguard public health, protect our river, and ensure reliable cost-effective service for every family in John Day and Canyon City. I’m deeply grateful to Senators Merkley and Wyden for championing our request and for investing in rural communities like ours; and to the entire John Day community for partnering in this huge investment.”