Bend man dies after collapsing on hiking trail in Grant County

Third search and rescue operation into the wilderness this summer

GRANT COUNTY — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a 75 year-old Bend man collapsed while hiking Saturday, July 26, on the Onion Creek Trail and succumbed to his injuries following a search and rescue effort.

Grant County Emergency Management received a 911 call from a group of hikers on the afternoon of July 26 reporting 75 year-old David Davis-Vanatta had collapsed on the Onion Creek Trail on Strawberry Mountain and was unresponsive. Members of the hiking group were administering CPR to Davis-Vanatta at the time.

Grant County Search and Rescue requested the assistance of the U.S. Forest Service’s Malheur Rappel Crew. The helicopter launched out of John Day, located the victim and transported him to a waiting ambulance at the Grant County Regional Airport.

First responders were unable to revive Davis-Vanatta, who died at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day.

The hiking group summited Strawberry Mountain earlier and were traveling back down the Onion Creek Trail, about 4 miles from the trail head at an elevation of 7,000 feet.

The effort to locate and transport Davis-Vanatta is the third search and rescue mission into the wilderness of the summer, which is unusual, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley reported in a statement. The uptick in search and rescue missions may be attributed to the ease of access to the hiking trails in Grant County and the lack of crowded trails in the area.

“I would like to thank all parties involved that were involved in this rescue effort,” McKinley said in the press release.

Staying safe

Mckinley sad those heading out into the wilderness should remember any help is likely to take a while to arrive.

“It is wilderness,” he said. “That makes help take longer to get to you.”

McKinley said having a satellite phone or Starlink device in the wilderness will ensure reliable communication with authorities. Those planning a trek into the wilderness should plan on taking extra time in getting to their destination due to blowdowns along the trails and always should be sure their family knows where they are.

In the event you need search and rescue’s help, Mckinley said the best thing to do is stay put. A good location, preferably using GPS coordinates and carrying a signal mirror, will aid any search and rescue efforts.