Breaking: Hiker dies after collapsing on trail

Published 9:56 am Monday, July 28, 2025

By JUSTIN DAVIS | Blue Mountain Eagle

The Grant County Sheriff's Office logo. A hiker died after collapsing while hiking in on the Onion Creek Trail on July 26. (Blue Mountain Eagle, stock)

75 year-old passed away at Blue Mountain Hospital

GRANT COUNTY — A 75 year-old David Davis-Vanatta of Bend collapsed while hiking on the Onion Creek Trail on Strawberry Mountain in the wilderness on the afternoon of July 26, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis-Vanatta ultimatley passed away at Blue Mountain Hospital following a search and rescue effort.

More to come.

 

