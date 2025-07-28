Breaking: Hiker dies after collapsing on trail
Published 9:56 am Monday, July 28, 2025
75 year-old passed away at Blue Mountain Hospital
GRANT COUNTY — A 75 year-old David Davis-Vanatta of Bend collapsed while hiking on the Onion Creek Trail on Strawberry Mountain in the wilderness on the afternoon of July 26, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Davis-Vanatta ultimatley passed away at Blue Mountain Hospital following a search and rescue effort.
More to come.
