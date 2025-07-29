Grant County DA charges John Day man for sex crimes against minors

CANYON CITY — A Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigation of sex crimes against minors resulted in a grand jury on July 23 indicting a 47 year-old John Day man on five counts of sexual abuse in varying degrees.

The Grant County grand jury also indicted Joseph Radinovich on two counts of furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 and one count of unlawful delivery of a marijuana item.

According to court documents, the state alleges the sexual abuse incidents occurred July 10 and involved two minors.

Radinivich on July 21 faces preliminary charges of four Class A felony counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two Class B felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one Class C felony count of unlawful delivery of a marijuana item.

The Grant County District Attorney’s Office on July 25 arraigned Radinovich on formal charges out of the indictment of four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of unlawful delivery of a marijuana item, a Class C felony, and two charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor

Court documents do not identify any sexual abuse victims by name or age, but the recipient of the alleged unlawful marijuana delivery, a seprate victim, is an 11 year-old.

Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said his office began investigating the allegations on July 16, with Radinovich ultimately turning himself over to authorities July 23. McKinley said deputies conducted a search of the home of one of Radinovich’s relatives on July 22 but did not locate him.

“That family member was advised that it would probably be in his best interests to turn himself in,” McKinley said. “He did the following day.”

Radinovich posted a $5,000 bail on July 23 and gave a Baker City address when asked where he was staying in a July 25 arraignment. That July 25 arraignment, in which Radinovich appeared remotely, kept his bail release in place.

The court also ordered Radinovich to keep the court informed of where he resides and to have no contact with any of the victims for the entirety of his case.

Radinovich’s next court appearance is Oct. 13 for a plea hearing.