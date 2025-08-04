Grant County Rodeo results
Published 9:13 am Monday, August 4, 2025
Unofficial Grant County Rodeo results:
Bareback:
1. Hauston Roth, score 64, $1,497.60 winnings
Saddle Bronc:
1. Jeremiah Gullion, score 65, $1,785.60 winnings
Ranch Bronc:
1. Ryder Marsh, score 77, $468.48 winnings
2. Sabien Bohrn, score 72, $351.36 winnings
3. Carl Gray, score 71, $234.24 winnings
Tie down:
1. Tommy Jack Rose, 10.3 seconds, $1,160.93 winnings
2. Mason Daniel, 12.3 seconds, $960.77 winnings
3. Jared Parke, 12.4 seconds, $760.61 winnings
Breakaway:
1. Shelli Scrivner, 2.1 seconds, $1,238.40 winnings
2. Kayla Tiegs, 2.2 seconds, $1,089.79 winnings
3. Jetta Bolt, 2.3 seconds, $792.57 winnings
Steer wrestling:
1. Tyler Smith, 16.2 seconds, $892.80 winnings
2. Tommy Jack Rose, 16.5 seconds, $535.68 winnings
3. Justin Smith, 16.7 seconds, $357.12 winnings
Team Roping:
1. Bryan Reay (header) and Chase Hansen (heeler), 5.8 seconds, $1,264.80 winnings
2. Ryan Readmond (header) and Trenton Millburn (heeler), 6.4 seconds, $1,113.02 winnings
3. Jared Parke (header) and Taylor Duby (heeler), 6.5 seconds, $910.66 winnings
Barrel Racing:
1. Anjie Powell, 17.938 seconds, $1,068.48 winnings
2. Katie Davis, 17.942 seconds, $824.26 winnings
3. Kayla Rynearson, 17.957 seconds, $580.03 winnings