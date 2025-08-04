Grant County Rodeo results

Published 9:13 am Monday, August 4, 2025

By JUSTIN DAVIS | Blue Mountain Eagle

Ryder Marsh holds on tight during the saddle bronc competition at the Grant County Rodeo on Aug. 2, 2025. (Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle)

Unofficial Grant County Rodeo results: 

Bareback:

1. Hauston Roth, score 64, $1,497.60 winnings

Saddle Bronc:

1. Jeremiah Gullion, score 65, $1,785.60 winnings

Ranch Bronc:

1. Ryder Marsh, score 77, $468.48 winnings

2. Sabien Bohrn, score 72, $351.36 winnings

3. Carl Gray, score 71, $234.24 winnings

Tie down:

1. Tommy Jack Rose, 10.3 seconds, $1,160.93 winnings

2. Mason Daniel, 12.3 seconds, $960.77 winnings

3. Jared Parke, 12.4 seconds, $760.61 winnings

Breakaway:

1. Shelli Scrivner, 2.1 seconds, $1,238.40 winnings

2. Kayla Tiegs, 2.2 seconds, $1,089.79 winnings

3. Jetta Bolt, 2.3 seconds, $792.57 winnings

Steer wrestling:

1. Tyler Smith, 16.2 seconds, $892.80 winnings

2. Tommy Jack Rose, 16.5 seconds, $535.68 winnings

3. Justin Smith, 16.7 seconds, $357.12 winnings

Team Roping: 

1. Bryan Reay (header) and Chase Hansen (heeler), 5.8 seconds, $1,264.80 winnings

2. Ryan Readmond (header) and Trenton Millburn (heeler), 6.4 seconds, $1,113.02 winnings

3. Jared Parke (header) and Taylor Duby (heeler), 6.5 seconds, $910.66 winnings

Barrel Racing:

1. Anjie Powell, 17.938 seconds, $1,068.48 winnings

2. Katie Davis, 17.942 seconds, $824.26 winnings

3. Kayla Rynearson, 17.957 seconds, $580.03 winnings

 

 

