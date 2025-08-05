Malheur National Forest reduces public land restrictions

Forest will move to a moderate fire level danger

JOHN DAY — The Malheur National Forest is moving to a moderate fire level danger due to moderating temperatures and increased moisture, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

The fire danger level will be effective Wednesday, Aug. 6, at 12:01 a.m. and covers the north zone (Blue Mountain and Prairie City Ranger districts), which will move to seasonal restrictions and the south zone (Emigrant Creek Ranger District), which will move to Phase A of public use restrictions. Both zones will remain at Industrial Fire Protection Level I.

When a fire danger is moderate, fires can start from most accidental causes although the number of fire starts are usually low. If a fire does start in an open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days.

Most wood fires will burn slowly to moderately. Average fuel intensity will be moderate with the exception of heavy concentrations of fuel, which may burn hot.

Under Phase A of public use restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on all national forest system lands within the Malheur National Forest, in Oregon:

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter and cleared of all flammable material.

Operating a chainsaw between 1-8 p.m. Saw operators are required to have a shovel (8 inches wide, 26 inches long ), and fire extinguisher (minimum ABC 8 ounces) in their possession. A one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease.

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

Possess or use a vehicle off National Forest System roads. Except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.

For additional information about fire danger, public use restrictions and industrial fire precaution levels, click here or call the U.S. Forest Service office at 541-575-3000.