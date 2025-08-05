Planning, community connections and fair on tap for court meeting

CANYON CITY — Grant County Community Corrections presents its 2025-27 biennium plan and budget summary Wednesday, Aug. 6, during the meeting to the Grant County Court.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse, 201 S. Humbolt St., Canyon City.

Community Corrections staff also will inform the court about the 2025-27 intergovernmental agreement with the state of Oregon.

The court also discusses the deposition of county-owned parcels within Grant and Harney counties, the enforcement of building and planning codes and a potential grant through the Oregon Department of Land Conservation & Development. The road department will make a request to purchase Starlink Minis, a portable version of SpaceX’s Starlight satellite internet system.

And the Grant County Fair presents a contract for Keerins Hall and talks about a vendor for the fair.

For more information, including how to attend the meeting remotely, click here.