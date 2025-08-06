OTHER VIEWS: Grant County’s public library is a lifeline

My entire life, I’ve always looked forward to going to the library. The best days were when my mom would drive an extra 20 minutes to explore a new one, with new books I had never seen before.

One of the most exciting days in my 6-year-old life was when I got my own library card — one with my name on it.

When we moved to Grant County in 2014, one of our first stops was to the library. Imagine my excitement when I learned they were in the process of funding a new library.

When I graduated from Grant Union High School in 2024, I was still waiting. And now, Grant County may not have a library.

Cutting the only public library in almost 100 miles contributes to a phenomenon I call the “dumbing down of America.” Government officials are actively eliminating resources for its citizens to educate themselves. In a community with approximately 15% of residents living below the poverty line, this library may be their only resource to a computer, internet access or even a book.

Why do I care? Because Grant County is where my four siblings are growing up. It’s a place I want to show my kids someday — if it still exists.

I am a fiscal conservative. I get excited when I hear about the government spending less money. But this is not the solution.

I am not convinced that this $200,000 cut is saving the $1.5 million budget shortfall the county has found itself in. I’m not sure how to resolve the debt, or how we got here in the first place, but why must we cut a resource that an estimated 1 in 5 county residents use?

In the past four years, we have eliminated the only city police department, a public pool and now possibly a library. This all happened after the 2020 Census, when Grant County became the only place in Oregon to decrease in population.

When one-third of the county qualifies for Social Security as of 2022, what do you think will happen in just one more generation?

This is not where I will raise my future children. Many families feel that this is not a community that benefits children — it is one that seems uninterested in providing for them.

Getting rid of the only library within a 90 minute radius is eliminating a lifeline, access to the greatest resource a child could have.

I grew up privileged. Not because of my socioeconomic status, but because I had two parents who had instilled a love of learning in me from my very first memories.

I am now 19 with an associate’s degree, set to earn my bachelor’s of science in journalism from Utah State University in 2026, debt free. This was not simply given to me, this is something I earned.

I utilized my resources from high school to earn college credit. I fought for my higher education, because it is not something that Grant Union simply gives you. I worked hard to earn my scholarships, which grant me two years’ worth of university tuition.

My parents have not paid a penny toward my education. I pay for my own school, rent and food.

But they gave me something much more valuable, something invaluable — the type of education you can’t get from a public school, but a community.

I hope that Grant County steps up. It’s not simply up to lawmakers, but the entire community to decide the type of place they want to live in. It’s up to them to determine the future of Grant County.